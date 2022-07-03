Menu Content

Politics

S. Korea to Launch Public-Private Council to Resolve Issue of Japan's Forced Labor

2022-07-04

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will launch a public-private council on Monday to discuss possible solutions to the issue of providing compensation for the victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will reportedly hold the inaugural meeting of the council on Monday behind closed doors, presided over by First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong. 

Government officials, experts and representatives of the forced labor victims will reportedly attend the closed meeting.

The launch comes amid growing need for the ministry to seek diplomatic solutions to the issue, with the imminent liquidation of South Korea-based assets held by Japanese firms following Seoul's top court's rulings in 2018. Relations between Seoul and Tokyo significantly worsened since, with Japan demanding the South Korean government resolve the issue.  

The final ruling from the Supreme Court on liquidation of assets is expected in August or September.
