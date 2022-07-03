S. Korea to Return Remains of Chinese Soldiers from Korean War in Sept.

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will return the remains of Chinese troops killed during the Korean War on September 16 in a ceremony.Seoul's Ministry of National Defense said on Sunday that the two sides agreed to hold the ceremony in director-general-level talks that day in the Chinese city of Xiamen.Kim Sang-jin, the ministry's director-general of international policy, and Li Jingxian, a Chinese veterans affairs official, signed an agreement to that effect on Sunday.Under the agreement, the two nations will hold a joint event casketing the remains on September 15 and the remains will be returned to China the following day.South Korea has returned 825 sets of remains of Chinese fighters between 2014 to 2021.The defense ministry said the two sides agreed to carry out the planned ninth repatriation smoothly through active consultation, as this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties.