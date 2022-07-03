Electricity Demand Hits Record High in June

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation's electricity demand hit a record high in June due to hotter-than-usual weather conditions.According to the Korea Power Exchange on Monday, the monthly average of the maximum electricity demand came to 71-thousand-805 megawatts in June, up four-point-three percent from a year earlier.It marks the largest tally for the month of June since 2005, when the nation started compiling related data. It also marks the first time that the June figures surpassed 70-thousand megawatts.With the rise in electricity demand, the country's power reserves dipped below ten percent for the first time this year to post nine-point-five percent on June 23.According to the energy ministry, maximum electricity demand this summer is expected to peak around the second week of August, reaching 91-point-seven to 95-point-seven gigawatts, a range that is higher than last year's 91-point-one.