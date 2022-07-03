S. Korea, US to Hold First Economic Security Dialogue in Washington

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States will hold the first session of their economic security dialogue in Washington this week.According to the presidential office on Monday, Wang Yun-jong, presidential secretary for economic security, will depart for Washington on Wednesday to meet with his counterpart, Tarun Chhabra, senior director for technology and national security on the National Security Council at the White House.The meeting set for Thursday will reportedly discuss response measures to the global supply chain crisis and cooperation in the areas of semiconductors, nuclear power plants and other advanced technologies.The two nations launched the economic security dialogue to promote cooperation in economic security and develop technology alliance after a summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden in May.Wang's visit was initially planned for early June, but rescheduled due to the NATO summit.