Poll: Yoon's Disapproval Rating Exceeds Approval Rating for Second Week

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey finds that President Yoon Suk Yeol's disapproval rating surpassed his approval rating for a second week.According to the poll by Realmeter, conducted on two-thousand-514 adults from last Monday to Friday, 44-point-four percent of the respondents said Yoon is doing well, while 50-point-two percent said otherwise.The approval rating slipped by two-point-two percentage points from a week ago, while the disapproval rating increased by two-point-five percentage points.The five-point-eight percentage point gap between approval and disapproval ratings is outside the survey's margin of error.In Realmeter's surveys, Yoon's disapproval rating surpassed approval rating for the first time in the previous week, with the gap between the ratings at one-point-one percentage point.The gap increased to five-point-eight percentage points in the latest poll, which was conducted while Yoon was visiting Spain to attend the NATO summit.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.