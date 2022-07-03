S. Korea Reports over 6,000 New COVID-19 Cases, Largest Monday Tally in 6 Weeks

Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases in South Korea fell to about 62-hundred, but increased by some 28-hundred from a week ago.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Monday that six-thousand-253 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 164 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to about 18 million-395-thousand.The daily tally dropped by about 38-hundred from a day ago apparently due to fewer tests over the weekend, but increased by two-thousand-830 from a week ago.It marks the largest number for Monday tallies in six weeks.The number of critically or seriously ill patients receiving care at medical facilities increased by three from a day ago to 56.Four additional deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 24-thousand-574. The overall fatality rate remains at zero-point-13 percent.Nearly 15-hundred hospital beds are set aside for COVID-19 patients across the nation and just six-point-five percent of ICU beds are currently in use.