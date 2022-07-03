Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

S. Korea Reports over 6,000 New COVID-19 Cases, Largest Monday Tally in 6 Weeks

Written: 2022-07-04 09:58:31Updated: 2022-07-04 11:48:44

S. Korea Reports over 6,000 New COVID-19 Cases, Largest Monday Tally in 6 Weeks

Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases in South Korea fell to about 62-hundred, but increased by some 28-hundred from a week ago.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Monday that six-thousand-253 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 164 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to about 18 million-395-thousand.

The daily tally dropped by about 38-hundred from a day ago apparently due to fewer tests over the weekend, but increased by two-thousand-830 from a week ago.

It marks the largest number for Monday tallies in six weeks. 

The number of critically or seriously ill patients receiving care at medical facilities increased by three from a day ago to 56. 

Four additional deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 24-thousand-574. The overall fatality rate remains at zero-point-13 percent.

Nearly 15-hundred hospital beds are set aside for COVID-19 patients across the nation and just six-point-five percent of ICU beds are currently in use.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >