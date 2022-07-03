N. Korea Blames S. Korea for High Tensions on Anniversary of 1972 Statement

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea blamed South Korea for rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula on Monday, which marked the 50th anniversary of the July 4th South-North Korea Joint Statement.The North’s propaganda website, DPRK Today, said July 4, 1972, was a significant day, because it was when the two Koreas agreed on three principles for unification.The report said, however, that South Korean authorities have neglected and failed to faithfully implement the three principles of self-reliance, peaceful unification and national unity, which it claimed has led to a vicious circle of confrontation and tension on the peninsula.The July 4th South-North Korea Joint Statement was the first statement related to unification that the two Koreas adopted since the division of the Korean Peninsula.The North’s state-run media, including the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North’s ruling party, did not release any articles related to the joint statement on Monday.