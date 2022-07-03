Yoon: Consensus Reached at NATO to Address Global Issues through Solidarity

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said there was a consensus at the recent North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) summit that countries should address inflation and supply chain disruptions through a solidarity of shared values.Emphasizing that there are no borders when it comes to the economy, Yoon called on his aides on Monday to consult with related ministries on enforcing follow-up measures to his NATO participation.He praised NATO's invitation to the leaders of South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, saying it reflects the importance of the Indo-Pacific region in terms of economic security.During bilateral summits with the leaders of around ten countries, Yoon held substantive discussions on preparing for an era of economic security, covering the areas of nuclear power plants, defense, semiconductors and supply chains.As for his administration's goal of achieving peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula, the president said he solidified a consensus and coordination system with NATO member states and partner countries based on universal norms of freedom, human rights and the rule of law.