Business Leaders from S. Korea, Japan Hold 1st Annual Meeting in 3 Yrs.

Photo : YONHAP News

Business leaders from South Korea and Japan have resumed their annual meeting for the first time in three years, following a two-year suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The Federation of Korean Industries(FKI) and the Japan Business Federation, which jointly launched the gathering in 1982 to promote mutual understanding and friendship, met in Seoul on Monday.While discussing bilateral economic trends and cooperation to realize a sustainable society, as well as the new global order, they specifically addressed abolishing export curbs and reintroducing visa-free systems between their countries.The FKI sought Tokyo's support for Seoul's membership to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership(CPTPP).In a joint declaration, they agreed to uphold the spirit of Seoul and Tokyo's Joint Declaration of 1998 between former President Kim Dae-jung and former Japanese Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi in developing future-oriented relations.