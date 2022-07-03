Kweon: Health Minister Nominee Should Resign amid Alleged Political Fund Violations

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Kweon Seong-dong said he believes that health minister nominee Kim Seung-hee should resign amid allegations that she violated the Political Funds Act during the 20th National Assembly.That was Kweon's response on Monday when asked about Kim's appointment after the National Election Commission(NEC) asked that the prosecution launch an investigation into the allegations.Kweon also responded to questions about deputy prime minister and education minister nominee Park Soon-ae, who came under fire for a drunk driving incident. Kweon said although such an act is wrong, it happened 20 years ago and Park has already received a court penalty. The floor leader also noted that the nominee has repeatedly apologized.Last Wednesday marked the deadline set by President Yoon Suk Yeol for the handover of parliamentary confirmation hearing reports on both Kim and Park. With the passing of the deadline, Kweon said the president now has the authority to decide on the appointments without a confirmation hearing.