Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

DP Decides Not to Allow Ex-Interim Chief to Run for Leadership Post

Written: 2022-07-04 13:33:54Updated: 2022-07-04 15:32:50

DP Decides Not to Allow Ex-Interim Chief to Run for Leadership Post

Photo : YONHAP News

Park Ji-hyun, the former co-chair of the main opposition Democratic Party's(DP) emergency steering committee, will not be allowed to run for the party chairmanship during next month's party congress.

Current interim leader Woo Sang-ho said on Monday that the emergency steering committee will not ask the party affairs committee to consider an exceptional clause that would have enabled Park to run because they could not find a clear reason to allow it.

Park had previously urged both committees to permit her candidacy, but under party regulations, only those who have been members for six  months can run in the leadership election, and Park is roughly one month short of fulfilling the requirement.

DP spokesperson Jo O-seop said while the party affairs committee could reconsider the matter if Park makes a formal request, Monday's decision, although reached without a vote, was unanimous.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >