Greenpeace Releases Results of Hyundai, Kia Emissions Probe in Germany

Photo : YONHAP News

Global environmental group Greenpeace has said that multiple models of Hyundai and Kia vehicles did not pass emissions inspections in Germany.This comes after German authorities raided the local offices of the two carmakers in Germany and Luxembourg on allegations that they manipulated the exhaust gas emissions of their diesel vehicles.In a press release on Monday, Greenpeace said the 10 models from the carmakers that were tested between 2015 and 2018 all exceeded the permitted nitrogen oxide emissions standard.In inspection results obtained by Greenpeace, some models produced emissions that were up to 11 times higher than the permitted amount of 80 milligrams per kilometer.Greenpeace urged the companies to disclose the details of the investigation and release information on whether illegal defeat devices were used in other markets.Greenpeace also asked the companies to stop its practice of greenwashing and end its sales of internal combustion engine vehicles by 2030.