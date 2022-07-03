S. Korea Launches Gov't-Private Council on Japan's Wartime Forced Labor

Photo : YONHAP News

The government launched a public-private council on Monday to discuss possible solutions to the issue of providing compensation for the victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs held the inaugural meeting of the council on Monday afternoon behind closed doors, presided over by first vice foreign minister Cho Hyun-dong.The meeting was reportedly attended by 12 people including government officials, representatives of the forced labor victims, scholars, journalists and international law experts.The inaugural meeting was initially scheduled to take 90 minutes, but lasted for about two hours and 40 minutes.The launch comes amid a growing need for the ministry to seek diplomatic solutions to the issue with the imminent liquidation of South Korea-based assets held by Japanese firms following Seoul's top court's rulings in 2018.A ministry official said the consultative body has decided to first discuss three ongoing cases, in which legal procedures for compensation are underway according to the top court's rulings.During the meeting, the representatives of the victims reportedly asked the Seoul government to help them negotiate directly with the liable Japanese firms. They also repeated their position that Japan should make an apology.The council will reportedly hold a couple of more meetings this month and another next month.