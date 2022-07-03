N. Korea Claims New Fever Cases Fall below 3,000

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea claimed that its fever-related daily cases suspected to be COVID-19 fell below three-thousand.The North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Tuesday that around 25-hundred new fever patients were confirmed in the 24-hour period leading up to 6 p.m. Monday nationwide.Quoting the nation's state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters, the KCNA said that about three-thousand-430 patients recovered during the same period.According to the North's official tallies, daily new fever cases remain below ten-thousand for the tenth consecutive day, since June 24.North Korean officials did not mention new deaths, the death toll or the fatality rate.The most recent update came on June 16, when the KCNA said that one new death was reported, raising the death toll to 73 with a fatality rate of zero-point-002 percent.Cumulative cases in the North compiled since late April grew to nearly four-point-75 million, with North Korean authorities claiming that 99-point-nine percent of them have fully recovered.Meanwhile, the KCNA touted that the nation has completed the establishment of a management and surveillance system against malignant infectious diseases.