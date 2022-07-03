Menu Content

S. Korea Attends Ukraine Recovery Conference

Written: 2022-07-05 09:33:21Updated: 2022-07-05 11:01:29

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea attended an international summit on the reconstruction of war-torn Ukraine.

In the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lugano, Switzerland on Monday, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the devastated country needs 750 billion U.S. dollars to carry out a reconstruction plan following Russia's invasion and destruction of its cities and infrastructure.

Shmyhal said about 300 billion to 500 billion dollars of the money could be funded by the confiscated assets of the Russian government or Russian oligarchs.

The international conference was attended by senior government officials from 38 countries including South Korea and representatives from 14 international organizations including the European Union(EU) and World Bank.

Second vice foreign minister Lee Do-hoon attended the conference, which will continue into Tuesday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reportedly said the EU will establish a central platform to coordinate rebuilding efforts.
