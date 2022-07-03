Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Daily COVID-19 Cases in S. Korea Nearly Double in a Week to Above 18,000

Written: 2022-07-05 09:45:11Updated: 2022-07-06 10:15:25

Daily COVID-19 Cases in S. Korea Nearly Double in a Week to Above 18,000

Photo : KBS News

New COVID-19 cases in South Korea nearly doubled in a week to climb above 18-thousand on Tuesday, showing a clear upturn in infections.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Tuesday that 18-thousand-147 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 171 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to about 18 million-414-thousand.

The daily tally nearly tripled from a day ago and increased by some eight-thousand from a week ago. The figure also marks the largest in 40 days since May 26, when it posted 18-thousand-805. The tally is steadily rising after falling to three-thousand-423 on June 27. 

The number of critically or seriously ill patients receiving care at medical facilities dropped by two from a day ago to 54, remaining below 100 since June 12.

Two additional deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 24-thousand-576. The overall fatality rate remains at zero-point-13 percent.

Nearly 15-hundred hospital beds are set aside for COVID-19 patients across the nation and just six-point-eight percent of ICU beds are currently in use.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >