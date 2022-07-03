Monument to Chinese Victims of Wartime Forced Labor Discovered in Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

A stone monument to Chinese victims of Japan’s wartime forced labor was recently found to have been erected at a park in Japan on the site of a coal mine where Koreans were forced to work during the war.Seoul-based Yonhap News said on Tuesday that it visited the site and confirmed that a civic group in Nagasaki Prefecture had installed the monument at a small park last November with funds provided by Mitsubishi Materials, the company that operated the mine.The move was part of a project that the company agreed to pursue after reconciling with Chinese victims of wartime forced labor or their bereaved families in June 2016.At the time, the Japanese firm admitted that Chinese workers were dragged into forced labor and apologized over the matter, promising to prove its sincerity by providing 100-thousand yuan to each victim, a sum equivalent to roughly 19 million won.An inscription on the back of the monument states, in Japanese and Chinese, that some 39-thousand Chinese laborers were dragged to Japan and, of that total, three-thousand-765 Chinese were forced to work under dire conditions at sites operated by Mitsubishi Materials’ predecessor and its subcontractors. The memorial stone also states that 845 of the Chinese laborers worked in Nagasaki and 94 of them died there.Mitsubishi Materials extended a sincere apology over the matter, saying that it sincerely acknowledges that the human rights of the Chinese laborers were violated.Mitsubishi Materials’ move to fund the installation of such a monument stands in stark contrast to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ refusal to apologize and provide compensation to Korean victims of wartime forced labor.Mitsubishi's position is in line with the Japanese government’s argument that all reparation issues between South Korea and Japan were settled in a 1965 bilateral treaty.Yonhap said there is a discrepancy in the Japanese company’s move as Japan had signed a similar treaty with China in 1972 following the end of the war.