Photo : YONHAP News

Culture minister Park Bo-gyoon says public sentiment is the most important factor when considering a potential exemption from mandatory military service for K-pop group BTS.The recently-appointed minister made the remark in his first press conference held in Sejong City on Monday.Park said the government is taking into account the perception that mandatory military service is a “sacred duty,” as well as the significant role BTS has played in promoting Korean culture worldwide and elevating South Korea’s image.He then stressed that public sentiment is the most important factor above all else.Under the Military Service Act, exemptions are made for people with special abilities in arts and sports, but pop culture figures are not included in this category.