Head of DP's Congress Prep. Committee Resigns amid Internal Strife

Photo : KBS News

The head of the main opposition Democratic Party's(DP) national convention preparatory committee has resigned amid internal strife over revisions to the rules governing the election of new party leadership.On social media on Tuesday, DP Rep. Ahn Gyu-back said he will step down as it has become difficult to hold productive discussions after the committee's decision from the previous day had already been cast aside.On Monday, the panel decided to maintain the existing system of holding separate elections for the party chairperson and Supreme Council members, while adjusting the voting proportion to be applied at next month's party convention.Under the plan, the proportion of votes cast by party delegates decreased from 45 to 30 percent of the total, while the proportion given to public opinion polls increased from ten to 25 percent. Public polls would take up 30 percent of primaries for the chairperson.The DP's emergency steering committee, however, reversed the decision Monday afternoon to have members of the party’s central committee wholly decide the outcome of primaries.Ahn said the emergency committee had not consulted with him prior to overturning the decision.