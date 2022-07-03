PPP Chief Accuses Pro-Yoon Faction of Leading Attacks against Him

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) leader Lee Jun-seok accused the pro-Yoon Suk Yeol faction within the party of leading attacks against him as the party ethics committee deliberates on a response to sexual bribery allegations against him.On a local radio program on Tuesday, Lee claimed that there had been attacks against his recently launched reform committee and his trip to war-torn Ukraine since the ethics panel began the disciplinary process.Asked whether he believed the pro-Yoon faction was behind the attacks, Lee said it is possible that the faction began its offensive after the ethics committee began its deliberations.The party chief urged the committee to swiftly reach its decision ahead of its scheduled review on Thursday.As internal discord intensifies, Supreme Council member Rep. Bae Hyun-jin, who has been boycotting the council meetings to protest Lee's lackluster response to the case, slammed the party chief for prolonging the situation.Rep. Cho Hae-jin, who is a senior member of the Lee-initiated reform committee, defended Lee on KBS Radio, crediting the party’s recent presidential and local election wins to participation by young political leaders like him.