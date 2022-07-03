Crimes of Sexual Violence Subject to Tougher Punishments

Photo : KBS News

South Korea will toughen punishments for sexual violence, raising the maximum recommended sentence to 15 years imprisonment.The Sentencing Commission announced amended guidelines on Tuesday, raising the recommended sentence for rape involving relatives, trespassing or deadly weapons to seven to ten years from the previous six to nine. For cases with mitigating factors, the sentence was increased by six months with a maximum of six years.For serious cases in which special aggravating factors outnumber special mitigating factors, a sentence of up to 15 years is recommended.The amended guidelines also include changing the term “sexual shame” to “sexual discomfort” as the previous term wrongfully implies the notion that the victim should feel ashamed.The commission has also drastically expanded the scope of secondary victimization and the range of actions constituting sexual violence committed by superiors in the military.