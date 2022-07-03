Unification Ministry Urges Substantial Inter-Korean Talks on Nuke Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's unification ministry says that when the two Koreas resume dialogue in the future, there must be substantive discussion on the nuclear issue in order to normalize cross-border relations.Speaking to reporters Tuesday, a ministry official further explained remarks made by minister Kwon Young-se the previous day, when he called for a "new structure" in inter-Korean dialogue while stressing the need for talks on denuclearization.The official said it is essential that the two Koreas engage in practical discussions when it comes to the nuclear issue in order to achieve meaningful progress in advancing relations, noting that bilateral interaction is connected to the issue through sanctions.The official said that while the nuclear issue was addressed in past inter-Korean talks, "substantive" dialogue was lacking.In a speech on Monday marking the 50th anniversary of a historic 1972 joint inter-Korean statement, the minister said the two Koreas must directly engage in discussing the issue of denuclearization.To that aim, he said the government will establish a new structure for talks that enables effective dialogue on denuclearization, political and military trust-building and economic cooperation.