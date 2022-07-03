Police Chief Nominee: Police Control and Neutrality Must Coexist

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol's pick for the next chief of the National Police Agency said that democratic control of the police force and respect for neutrality in police authority must coexist.Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Yoon Hee-keun, the deputy commissioner general of the National Police Agency who has been tapped as the new police chief, was also asked what was discussed in his recent meeting with interior minister Lee Sang-min.Yoon said he spoke about his beliefs and the values that would influence his management of the police organization and the direction of his leadership.Regarding the creation of a new police oversight division under the interior ministry, the nominee said that he told the minister that he will seek to have the police agency's opinion reflected as much as possible during the consultation process with the ministry.As for the rank-and-file police officers who are fiercely protesting the new bureau by shaving their heads or staging a hunger strike, the nominee said he fully understands their concerns, but also expressed a worry that such actions could further distress the public.Yoon also said he does not agree with the view that the police chief's authority will be undermined or compromised if the interior ministry has control over personnel and inspection rights.He noted that the police commissioner has the right to recommend personnel and stressed the rights held by the police chief and the minister will be exercised in a harmonious way.