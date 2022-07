Photo : YONHAP News

More than half of South Korean men think positively about getting married, while only about one third of women said marriage is necessary.According to a recent report by the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs, over 56 percent of male respondents viewed the prospect of marriage in a positive light, while just over 35 percent of females shared the sentiment.Over 41 percent of men thought negatively about tying the knot compared to nearly 63 percent among women.“Love and trust” were picked as the most important conditions for marriage by both sexes, but their next priority differed.Around 84 percent of men chose their own financial status and career as the next factor of importance, whereas over 86 percent of women said stable housing and their spouse's job are the next most important marital conditions.