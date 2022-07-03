Number of Presidential Committees to be Cut by 60-70%

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has announced plans to drastically reduce the number of government and presidential committees, in line with President Yoon Suk Yeol's pledge for public sector reform.In a Tuesday briefing, a top office official said the number of committees across all ministries will be cut by 30 to 50 percent and those directly under the presidential office will be reduced by nearly 60 to 70 percent.There were 22 presidential committees under the previous Moon Jae-in administration, but now there are 20 after the committees on jobs and policy planning were eliminated when President Yoon took office. If the planned reduction pans out, only six presidential committees will remain. The top office has not offered details about which ones will be cut or merged.The office will send a bill on the committee reduction plan to the National Assembly and if lawmakers approve, the plan will be carried out.The official added that committees with similar functions will be consolidated. He also said the decision to reduce the number of committees is based on the assessment that their operations have been costly but not effective.Another official said most committees existed in name only and very few of the meetings held over the past three years were chaired by the president.