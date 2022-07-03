Scorching Heat to Continue through Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

The hot and humid weather plaguing the country is expected to continue through Wednesday.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said on Tuesday that many parts of the country will experience a tropical night on Tuesday, including Seoul, which will see the phenomenon for the third day in a row.A tropical night occurs when the temperature does not fall below 25 degrees Celsius between 6:01 p.m. and 9 a.m.The hot weather is forecast to remain in place on Wednesday despite intermittent showers in inland areas, with daytime highs in most regions of the country set to reach 33 to 35 degrees Celsius. Morning lows will range from 22 to 26 degrees.Heavy rainfall will likely bring a respite from the scorching heat on Thursday. A low pressure system developed from inland China is expected to pass through the central region on Thursday, bringing rain nationwide between Thursday and Friday morning.