US F-35 Jets Deployed for Joint Drill with S. Korea amid Concerns over N. Korea's Nuke Test

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States have launched a combined Air Force drill involving state-of-the-art stealth fighter jets amid speculation that North Korea’s seventh nuclear test may be imminent.The Ministry of National Defense said Tuesday that six U.S. fifth-generation F-35A fighter jets were deployed to the Korean Peninsula earlier in the day from the Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska. They will participate in a joint exercise with F-35As from the South Korean Air Force until July 14.The ministry said the latest deployment of the U.S. jets is aimed at demonstrating the South Korea-U.S. alliance’s strong deterrence and combined defense posture, while also enhancing interoperability between the two Air Forces.This is the first time in four years and seven months that U.S. F-35A fighter jets have been deployed to the Korean Peninsula. The last time it occurred was December 2017 following the North’s sixth nuclear test.The joint exercise and the deployment to the peninsula of the U.S. F-35As is a follow-up measure to Washington’s commitment, reaffirmed during the South Korea-U.S. summit in May, to deploy U.S. strategic assets in a timely and coordinated manner.The powerful fighter jets can covertly infiltrate enemy territory to destroy key targets such as nuclear weapons, missiles and military command facilities.