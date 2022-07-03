Yomiuri: S. Korea, US, Japan Arranging Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bali

Photo : YONHAP News

The governments of South Korea, the United States and Japan are reportedly in talks to arrange a trilateral foreign ministers’ meeting on the sidelines of a meeting of top diplomats from Group of 20(G20) nations set to be held in Indonesia this week.The Yomiuri Shimbun on Wednesday quoted multiple sources from the Japanese government as saying discussions are underway to make it happen during the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Bali which will be held on Thursday and Friday.The Japanese daily said South Korean and Japanese foreign ministers Park Jin and Yoshimasa Hayashi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken are expected to discuss concrete measures to strengthen deterrence against North Korea based on the trilateral summit last month.If held, the meeting will be the first three-way talks among Park, Blinken and Hayashi.A Japanese government official told the Yomiuri, however, that plans are being made to withhold bilateral talks between Park and Hayashi in Bali, although the possibility of the two having an informal meeting or a brief dialogue has not been ruled out.