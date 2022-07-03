Pres. Yoon Accepts Police Chief Kim Chang-yong's Resignation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has accepted National Police Agency Commissioner General Kim Chang-yong’s resignation about ten days after Kim made the offer in an apparent protest of the government’s move to create a unit under the interior ministry to oversee police operations.According to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, Minister Lee Sang-min proposed accepting the resignation of the top cop following his offer and President Yoon approved it on Tuesday.Kim tendered his resignation on June 27, less than 30 days before his term was set to end, after interior minister Lee announced a plan to set up a new unit and to draw up regulations regarding the police commissioner general's command authority based on an advisory committee's recommendations.Yoon had postponed dealing with Kim’s resignation due to his participation in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in Spain last week.Meanwhile, the president also endorsed the recommendation of Yoon Hee-keun as the next police chief, paving the way for follow-up procedures for his appointment, such as a parliamentary confirmation hearing.