Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

More Hospital Beds to be Secured amid Signs of COVID-19 Resurgence

Written: 2022-07-06 09:35:26Updated: 2022-07-06 16:46:23

More Hospital Beds to be Secured amid Signs of COVID-19 Resurgence

Photo : KBS News

The government plans to secure more hospital beds for patients with urgent needs amid signs of a resurgence of the pandemic in the nation.

Interior and safety minister Lee Sang-min, who doubles as a deputy head of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, announced the plan while presiding over a headquarters meeting on Wednesday.

He said the government will elastically respond to an increase in demand for hospital beds so patients hospitalized for conditions other than COVID-19 such as childbirth, dialysis and pediatric illnesses will receive treatments properly even if another wave of the pandemic begins.

The minister said guidelines will be made clear to help arrange swift hospitalization for patients requiring special care.

Rules for emergency rooms at hospitals will also be revised to provide around-the-clock services for COVID-19 patients, he said.

Lee also said workplaces susceptible to a cluster outbreak, such as those with many foreign workers and construction sites, will be subject to strict on-site quarantine inspections this month to prevent a surge in cases.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >