N. Korea Reports One Additional COVID-19 Death

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has reported an additional death from a fever presumed to refer to COVID-19 symptoms.The North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Wednesday quoted the national emergency epidemic prevention headquarters as saying that one person died nationwide in the 24-hour period through 6 p.m. the previous day due to the respective disease.That brings the official COVID-19 death toll as announced by the North Korean government to 74 and leaves the nation’s fatality rate at zero-point-002 percent. The most recent prior update came on June 16, when the KCNA said that one new death was reported.Suspicions remain strong over the credibility of the North’s official data regarding the pandemic given the extremely low death rate relative to the number of cases as well as the poor healthcare management system in the nation.Meanwhile, the KCNA said new daily fever-related cases remained below three-thousand for the second day in a row at some two-thousand-140.It said cumulative cases since late April stood at nearly four-point-76 million, with all but around four-thousand of them having fully recovered.