IAEA Chief: N. Korean Nuke Test Possible at Any Time

Photo : YONHAP News

The chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) says North Korea appears to be ready to conduct a nuclear test at any time.Director-General Rafael Grossi said in a lecture at Australian National University in Canberra on Tuesday that North Korea was confirmed to be preparing for a nuclear test through satellite imagery, adding the North can carry it out anytime.Calling the unresolved North Korean nuclear development issue a “collective failure,” he pointed out that the regime did not possess any nuclear weapons until 2006.In a statement released following the lecture, Grossi further expressed his concerns over the North’s nuclear activities, saying the North has continued to expand its nuclear capability with little sign of resolution while the IAEA has been kept out of the country for the past 13 years.He said the IAEA is continuously monitoring North Korea from outside of its borders and maintaining an enhanced readiness posture so it could play an essential role again in verifying the North Korean nuclear program when it becomes possible.