S. Korea Reports Highest Daily COVID-19 Cases in 42 Days amid Resurgence Signs

Daily COVID-19 cases have reached the highest level in 42 days amid signs of a resurgence of the pandemic in the country.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Wednesday that 19-thousand-371 cases were compiled throughout the previous day, including 224 cases from overseas, bringing the nation’s total caseload to 18 million-433-thousand-359.The new figure is one-point-85 times higher than a week earlier and marked the highest since May 25, when 23-thousand-945 cases were registered. The tally is steadily rising after falling to three-thousand-423 on June 27.The number of imported cases, 224, is the highest in five months with such cases on a rise due to eased entry restrictions and an increase in international flights.The number of critically or seriously ill patients receiving care at medical facilities increased by seven from a day ago to 61, although it remained below 100 since June 12.The daily number of deaths also jumped to seven, compared to two on Tuesday, raising the death toll to 24-thousand-583. The overall fatality rate remained unchanged at zero-point-13 percent.Nearly 15-hundred hospital beds are set aside for COVID-19 patients across the nation and just six-point-six percent of ICU beds are currently in use.