35 Countries Call for Russian, Belarusian Sports Bodies to be Suspended from Int'l Federations

Written: 2022-07-06 10:21:59Updated: 2022-07-06 14:18:26

Photo : YONHAP News

Sports ministers from 35 countries, including South Korea, released a joint statement declaring their stance that Russian and Belarusian sport national governing bodies should be suspended from international sports federations.

According to the statement released by the U.S. State Department on Tuesday, the ministers also shared the belief that “individuals closely aligned to the Russian and Belarusian states, including but not limited to government officials, should be removed from positions of influence on international sport federations, such as boards and organizing committees.” 

The statement also said that “national and international sports organizations should consider suspending the broadcasting of sports competitions into Russia and Belarus.”

The statement comes after 37 countries released a joint statement in March saying that they believe the two countries should not be allowed to host, bid for, or be awarded any international sporting events.

Such moves are regarded to be a form of sanctions to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
