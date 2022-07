Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul saw a tropical night for the third straight day and Jeju for the fourth day on Tuesday as the nation continued to experience sweltering heat.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Wednesday, the other parts of the country that saw such conditions the previous night were Incheon, Suwon, Daejeon, Cheongju, Gwangju, Mokpo and Daegu.A tropical night occurs when the temperature does not fall below 25 degrees between 6:01 p.m. and 9 a.m.In particular, Incheon saw its first tropical night of the year on Tuesday, the earliest since 2002.The weather agency forecast that afternoon highs will stand between 27 and 34 degrees, with rain showers expected in inland areas from late afternoon.