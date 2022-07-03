Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Won-Dollar Exchange Rate Tops 1,310

Written: 2022-07-06 10:48:32Updated: 2022-07-06 14:21:28

Won-Dollar Exchange Rate Tops 1,310

Photo : YONHAP News

The won-dollar exchange rate topped the one-thousand-310 won mark just minutes after the market opened on Wednesday.

On the Seoul foreign exchange, the local currency began trading at one-thousand-308-point-five won against the dollar, up eight-point-two won from the previous day. Just two minutes later, the rate surged up to one-thousand-311 won.

The figure was the highest posted since July 13, 2009, when the rate climbed to one-thousand-315 won. It also broke the previous intraday high of one-thousand-303-point-seven won posted just four business days ago.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the won-dollar exchange rate stood at one-thousand-307-point-40 won, down four-point-10 won, or zero-point-31 percent, from Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, yields on two-year U.S. government bonds outpaced those on ten-year notes for the third time this year, raising fears of a potential economic recession.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >