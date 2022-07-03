Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Trade Minister Calls for Boost in Export Competitiveness and Nuclear Power Plant Use

Written: 2022-07-06 11:32:03Updated: 2022-07-06 14:25:33

Trade Minister Calls for Boost in Export Competitiveness and Nuclear Power Plant Use

Photo : YONHAP News

Trade minister Lee Chang-yang has stressed the need to boost export competitiveness and make full use of nuclear power plants to overcome global inflation and energy price shocks.

Lee made the remark in a press conference on Tuesday as he said the nation’s economy has been rattled by both global inflation and the sharp surge in energy prices.

The minister also emphasized the need to make the management of energy demand more efficient, citing the focus of the government’s new energy policies on boosting the role of nuclear power plants while optimizing such management systems to strengthen energy security.

On concerns over stagflation, Lee said enhancing productivity is key to preventing a rise in prices, stressing that high productivity can absorb inflationary shocks.

To this end, Lee said the trade ministry is in discussions with the finance ministry to provide tax breaks to companies that make facility investments, stressing that promoting such investments is crucial to tackle stagflation.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >