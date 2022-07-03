Parties Clash over Civilian Accompanying First Couple to NATO

Photo : YONHAP News

The rival political parties clashed over a civilian accompanying President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon-hee when Yoon attended last week's North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) summit in Madrid, Spain.Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) interim chief Woo Sang-ho said on Wednesday that Kim bringing a personal acquaintance on an overseas presidential trip is a matter of national discipline that should be formally addressed by the National Assembly.Some DP representatives called for a parliamentary investigation, comparing the situation to the influence-peddling scandal during the past Park Geun-hye administration.Ruling People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Kweon Seong-dong argued that there is no problem with a civilian joining the first couple’s entourage, noting that K-pop stars BTS accompanied former President Moon Jae-in to the United Nations.The civilian is confirmed to be the wife of Lee Won-mo, the presidential secretary for personnel affairs, identified only by her surname, Shin. Shin allegedly departed for Spain five days earlier as a member of a presidential advance team and helped with the first lady's formal obligations in Madrid.Yoon's office on Wednesday denied the claims, saying Shin, a long-time acquaintance of the first couple, had not once accompanied the first lady during the trip.The top office said Shin helped with advance planning based on her overseas and global event planning experience as well as her fluency in English.