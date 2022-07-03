Local Shipbuilders Reclaim Top Spot in Global Orders after 4 Yrs.

Photo : YONHAP News

The domestic shipbuilding industry has reclaimed the top spot in global orders after four years amid rising demand for high-priced vessels like liquefied natural gas(LNG) carriers and container ships.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Wednesday, local shipbuilders secured nine-point-79 million compensated gross tons(CGTs) of orders during the first half of the year, amounting to 45-point-five percent of all orders globally.South Korea beat out China, which secured nine-point-35 million CGTs, equivalent to 43 percent, to return to the top of the world rankings for the January-to-June period for the first time since 2018.The success is attributed to South Korea's competitiveness in high-priced LNG carriers and container ships, with the nation winning 62-point-one percent of worldwide orders for such vessels.Local shipbuilders Samsung Heavy Industries, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering, and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries ranked first to fourth in terms of backlog of orders.The ministry projects the domestic industry will continue to lead the global market through the second half of the year, citing growing demand for eco-friendly vessels and an order for LNG carriers expected from Qatar.