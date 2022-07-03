K-Pop Girl Group aespa Draws Attention to UN Sustainable Development Goals

Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop girl group aespa, attending a United Nations forum in New York, urged future generations to pay attention to the international body's sustainable development goals and work to fulfill them.According to the group's management agency, SM Entertainment, the group made the appeal during their speech on Tuesday at the 2022 High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development held at the UN headquarters.Introducing the quartet as a "metaverse girl group," member Giselle said the metaverse reflects reality and if our own reality is not sustainable, it will become difficult to sustain the possibilities of the virtual world.She then called on young people to support the UN's sustainable development goals in order to protect the world that everyone lives in.Meanwhile, the group is set to release their second EP, titled "Girls," in South Korea and the U.S. on Friday.