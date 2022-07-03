First Tripartite Meeting of Party, Gov’t, Pres. Office Held under Yoon Admin.

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP), the government and the presidential office held their first high-level tripartite meeting since President Yoon Suk Yeol took office in May.The meeting, held at the prime minister's official residence on Wednesday, was jointly led by PPP leader Lee Jun-seok, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and presidential chief of staff Kim Dae-ki.Lee urged the government to actively communicate with the party on ways to meet policy goals, saying that while promoting the semiconductor and nuclear power plant industries is important, the government should also look after people's livelihoods.Kim, in response, called for cooperation between the government and the party as the administration moves to implement economic policies through consultations with the National Assembly.Meanwhile, an unnamed PPP representative told KBS that current economic hardships affecting people's livelihoods, including rising global oil prices and other inflation issues, were expected to dominate the discussions.