DP Retracts Emergency Steering Committee's Leadership Election Revisions

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has reversed course on party regulations for electing new leadership at the upcoming party convention by retracting most of the revisions put forth by its emergency steering committee.The party affairs committee on Wednesday approved the original plan introduced by the convention preparatory committee calling for a weighted value of 30 percent to be assigned to public opinion polls in the primary vote for party chairmanship.However, the party’s central committee will now decide the outcome of the primaries for Supreme Council members, taking into account the emergency committee's opinion.Party interim chief Woo Sang-ho said the emergency committee also withdrew its proposal to adopt a regional-based voting system for electing Supreme Council members.Internal discord intensified after the emergency committee overturned some of the preparatory committee's revisions to the party leadership election rules, culminating in the resignation of committee chief Ahn Gyu-back in protest on Tuesday. Ahn said after Wednesday's meeting that he would return to his duties because the committee acknowledged his concerns about the problems with the voting system.