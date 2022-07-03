Over 7,000 Seasonal Foreign Worker Positions to be Allocated in 2H

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to allocate over seven-thousand positions for seasonal foreign laborers among 84 local governments nationwide during the second half of the year.The justice ministry said on Wednesday that the decision to open seven-thousand-388 positions was made last week by its review panel.The seasonal employment program for foreign workers runs for up to five months to address the labor shortage in the nation's agricultural and fisheries industries.During the first half of the year, a total of 12-thousand-330 positions were allocated among 89 local governments, with five-thousand-311 positions in 75 municipalities filled to date.Meanwhile, the ministry will expand seaweed farming assignments beyond the southwestern Jeolla region next year and permit the employment of seasonal foreign workers in the seed production and oyster processing industries.