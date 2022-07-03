Menu Content

Financial Services Commission to Facilitate Loan Rate Comparisons

Written: 2022-07-06 15:18:54Updated: 2022-07-06 15:42:58

Photo : YONHAP News

Financial authorities have come up with measures to help alleviate some of the stress felt by loan-seekers as interest rates rise amid global efforts to tighten monetary policies and curb inflation.

The Financial Services Commission has decided to disclose the net interest margins of all banks on the website of the Korea Federation of Banks, enabling consumers to make quick comparisons.

The information will be updated every month from the initial three-month cycle.

The agency will also disclose loan interest rate information based on a universal standard for credit scores so that consumers can easily compare rates across banks, eliminating the confusion caused by the previous system under which banks used their own credit ratings.

The FSC also said they will revise related procedures and indicators so that interest rate calculations can be made rationally.
