Tripartite Group Vows Swift Implementation of Measures to Tackle Inflation

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the government have vowed to swiftly implement measures to tackle inflation.PPP spokesperson Her Eun-a said on Wednesday that the ruling party, the government and the presidential office jointly acknowledged the importance of prioritizing the easing of inflationary pressure and vowed to act.The administration decided to accelerate the implementation of measures previously announced for the oil, agriculture and food sectors and will implement a second supplementary budget for the vulnerable.They also decided to prioritize various regulatory reform bills aimed at economic revitalization and the stabilization of people's livelihoods, as well as those related to corporate investment and real estate.Senior officials from the party, government and presidential office will be holding such meetings every month, according to Her.This was the first such tripartite meeting of senior policymakers since the start of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.