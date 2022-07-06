Military Intends to Launch Strategic Command to Counter N. Korean Threats

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has announced its intention to form a strategic command that oversees the implementation of its three-pronged defense system designed to counter North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats.According to the defense ministry on Wednesday, President Yoon Suk Yeol and top military commanders discussed expanding surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities against North Korea, as well as concentrating on the enhancement of its three-pronged system capabilities.The three-pronged response to a North Korean contingency entails the Kill Chain preemptive strike system, the Korean Air and Missile Defense(KAMD) and the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation(KMPR) plan.This is the first time the Yoon has presided over a meeting of the commanders since assuming office in May.The impetus for the establishment of such a unit derives from the latest series of provocations by North Korea, including a host of ballistic missile launches and a possible seventh nuclear test, motivating Seoul to strengthen its deterrence.