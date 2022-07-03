Yoon Pledges to Support Space Industry

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has vowed to strengthen the competitiveness of the space industry by transferring the technologies that were used to launch the Nuri space rocket to businesses.He made the remark in a meeting at the Korea Aerospace Research Institute(KARI) in Daejeon on Wednesday.Celebrating the successful launch of South Korea’s first homegrown rocket Nuri last month, Yoon pledged to support space resource mining, exploration and space traffic control in earnest so children and teenagers can realize their dreams of outer space.The president presented his vision for boosting new service industries such as self-driving cars, drones and Urban Air Mobility(UAM) through Korean-style satellite navigation systems and 6G communication satellites.Yoon praised researchers, industry officials and graduate students who have worked on the Nuri development as “heroes of the Nuri.” He stressed that the successful launch made South Korea the seventh country in the world to put a satellite weighing more than one ton into space.He said it is not an exaggeration to say Korea’s future hinges on space and promised to make bold investment in opening a “space economy” and to systematically support the industry through the creation of an aerospace agency.The president added that the country aims to develop a lunar landing module by 2031 and expand its participation in the U.S.-led Artemis program to fulfill its dream of becoming a space resource powerhouse.