Land Ministry Launches Regulatory Reform Committee

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has initiated a new committee aimed at pushing for regulatory reform in the areas of land and transportation.The ministry on Wednesday launched the regulatory reform committee consisting of 36 experts from the private sector and held its inaugural meeting.The ministry explained that the new committee will decide on the abolition, improvement and maintenance of all regulations managed by the ministry.It added the committee will focus on eight key tasks for the second half of the year and lay out detailed action plans before announcing them one after another.The eight tasks include deregulatory measures in the areas of traffic, the aviation industry, the railroad cars and parts industry, architecture and the new real estate industry.The committee consists of five departments in charge of urban planning, architecture, housing and land, mobility and logistics, and construction and infrastructure, with seven private experts assigned to each department.