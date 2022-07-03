NIS Requests Probe into Ex-Spy Chiefs Accused of Mishandling Cases Involving N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Intelligence Service(NIS) has requested a prosecutors’ probe into two former NIS chiefs from the previous Moon Jae-in government on allegations that they mismanaged cases involving a South Korean fisheries official killed by North Korea in 2020 and the 2019 repatriation of North Korean fishermen, respectively.In a statement sent to reporters on Wednesday, the spy agency said it filed a complaint with the Supreme Prosecutors Office against ex-NIS head Park Jie-won for the unauthorized deletion of intelligence-related reports about the fisheries official.The fisheries official was shot dead by North Korean soldiers near the western maritime border in September 2020. At the time, the Coast Guard and the Ministry of National Defense announced that the official seemed to have attempted to defect to North Korea. Both agencies have recently reversed their earlier position.The NIS also brought formal charges against another former NIS chief Suh Hoon for allegedly forcing an early end to a joint investigation into the repatriation case.In that incident, two North Korean fishermen asked to defect to the South after killing 16 crew members in the East Sea in November 2019, but they were sent back to the North through the truce village of Panmunjom.