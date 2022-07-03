Yoon Meets with Officials from 10 Central and South American Countries

Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with a group of ministerial- and vice ministerial-level officials from ten Central and South American countries on Wednesday and vowed to expand cooperation with the region.During the meeting in the presidential office in Seoul, Yoon also noted that this year marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between South Korea and 15 Central and South American countries.He said the region has served as Korea’s traditional ally, despite the geographical distance, and the two sides have deepened their partnership in various areas.The president said many South Korean companies have participated in infrastructure projects in the region and expressed his hope for more opportunities for bilateral cooperation.He also sought support for South Korea’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan. There are 29 Central and South American countries among the 170 members of the Bureau International des Expositions(BIE), an intergovernmental organization in charge of overseeing and regulating World Expos.The high-ranking officials from the ten Central and South American countries, including Ecuador, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Panama and Brazil, are in South Korea to attend the 2022 Korea-LAC (Latin America and the Caribbean) Future Cooperation Forum that was held in Busan on Tuesday and Wednesday.